   
PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 October, 2020
Latest News:
PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian...
‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks...
Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in...
Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended...
Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 October 2020
    PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race
    ‘Completely excessive’: Belgian cinemas banned from selling snacks
    Belgian restaurants will fight ‘discriminatory’ coronavirus shutdown in court
    Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended by two months
    Belgium sees ‘record’ poisonings with household cleaners, hand gel and essential oils
    Several European contact tracing apps can now interact with each other
    Ministerial Decree clarifies Belgium’s new coronavirus rules
    Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s top university launches test & tracing strategy
    ‘Worse than in March’: Belgian hospital figures double every week
    Nearly 1 in 4 people tested in Brussels have Covid-19
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    Weather report: temperature rises to 20 degrees on Wednesday
    Coronavirus ‘no more infectious’ than in spring, says Steven Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Not A Lockdown
    Belgian police shut down gatherings on restaurants’ last opening night
    Parents sentenced to prison time after one-year-old baby ingests drugs
    Belgian average approaches 8,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Belgian Prime Minister cancels official visit to Netherlands due to Covid-19 pandemic
    Second wolf cub found dead in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    PM’s father gets only coronavirus fine at Belgian bicycle race

    Monday, 19 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Herman De Croo, father of current Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, was the only person against whom a report was written up at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday for not complying with coronavirus measures.

    The Tour of Flanders is an annual one-day road cycling race also known as Flanders’ Finest. Usually held in the spring, the race was postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    De Croo, who like his son is a politician, did not wear a mask at the Tour and was caught on camera when cyclists drove by his home in Brakel, in the province of East Flanders.

    “I made a mistake and should indeed have worn a face mask”, De Croo told Het Nieuwsblad. “It doesn’t matter whether I was all alone at home or not. Everyone along the entire route of the Tour is obliged to wear a face mask. I should have known that and will pay the fine.”

    That obligation was in force from 1 hour before the race until 1 hour later, as was decided by the Governor of East Flanders, Carina Van Cauter.

    Van Cauter called the event “a success. The fans have behaved in an exemplary manner, proving that cycling can be corona-proof. A boost for the future.”

    The Prime Minister said that he himself had drawn his father’s attention to the offence.

    The amicable settlement for breaching the obligation to wear a face mask is €250.

    An overview of the latest measures can be found here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times