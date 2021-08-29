Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals

Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe smashed their way into the wheel-chair tennis quarterfinals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday, beating Brazil’s Gustavo Carneiro Silva and Daniel Rodrigues by 6-3, 6-1 in a game that lasted 58 minutes.

The Belgian pair seeded sixth in the doubles, will come up against number one seeds Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of the UK in the quarter-final. The British pair defeated Austrians Thomas Flax and Nico Langmann by 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

Earlier on Sunday, 15th-seeded Vandorpe qualified for the final 16 in the singles after beating Australia’s Ben Weekes by 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Gérard, who is seeded third at the Paralympics, also qualified for the final 16, with a 6-1, 6-1 win over American Casey Ratzlaff on Saturday.

The Brussels Times