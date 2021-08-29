   
Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Latest News:
Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis...
Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open...
Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index...
Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter...
Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 August 2021
    Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
    Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index
    Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter finals
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Dry weather expected next week
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time (video)
    Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings
    On site vaccination for construction workers coming to Brussels
    Belgian trains will almost return to normal by October 
    Concern behind multi-millionaire Marc Coucke fined €266 million
    Antwerp hospital denies influencing decision on fatal pedestrian crossing
    New anti-health pass protests in France
    Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn
    A second difficult summer for Brussels’ hotels 
    Table Tennis: Belgian Laurens Devos wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games
    Booster vaccination or not in the EU? Not yet in Sweden
    Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva
    View more
    Share article:

    Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals

    Sunday, 29 August 2021

    © Belga

    Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe smashed their way into the wheel-chair tennis quarterfinals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday, beating Brazil’s Gustavo Carneiro Silva and Daniel Rodrigues by 6-3, 6-1 in a game that lasted 58 minutes.

    The Belgian pair seeded sixth in the doubles, will come up against number one seeds Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of the UK in the quarter-final. The British pair defeated Austrians Thomas Flax and Nico Langmann by 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

    Related News

    None found

     

    Earlier on Sunday, 15th-seeded Vandorpe qualified for the final 16 in the singles after beating Australia’s Ben Weekes by 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

    Gérard, who is seeded third at the Paralympics, also qualified for the final 16, with a 6-1, 6-1 win over American Casey Ratzlaff on Saturday.

    The Brussels Times