Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight...

Passengers on a flight to Gibraltar will have to go on an unforeseen quarantine upon their return to the UK after a delay meant they had to stay overnight in neighbouring Spain, considered a high-risk zone for coronavirus.
The EasyJet flight was originally meant to leave Gibraltar for the UK on Monday but had to be delayed to the next day due to averse weather conditions.
While the company was able to book hotels in Gibraltar, a British territory on the Iberian peninsula, lack of sufficient accommodation meant many were booked into a hotel across the border in Spain.