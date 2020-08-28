   
Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land...
Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in...
New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in...
Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight...
Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land as cubs grows
    Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in a row
    New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
    Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days
    Business caterer Sodexo to cut 380 jobs in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: To A Reverse Lockdown?
    Brussels ring road slashes maximum speed from Tuesday
    Postal services restored to 30 international destinations
    Flu vaccine will be ‘more useful than ever’ this winter, Crisis Centre says
    Over 200 protesters arrested in Minsk on Thursday night
    Murderous Asian hornets terrorise beehives in Limburg
    Belgium’s average continues to drop, 477 new coronavirus cases per day
    Brussels bus 88 changes routes from Monday
    40% of Belgians have poor digital skills, survey says
    Blankenberge fight: Brussels teen conditionally released
    43 fewer road deaths in first half thanks to lockdown
    French-speaking schools with Covid-19 cases will not shut this year
    Flemish domestic violence helpline received 80% more calls this year
    Latest attempt to form federal government excludes Belgium’s biggest party
    View more
    Share article:

    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight

    Friday, 28 August 2020
    © Belga

    Passengers on a flight to Gibraltar will have to go on an unforeseen quarantine upon their return to the UK after a delay meant they had to stay overnight in neighbouring Spain, considered a high-risk zone for coronavirus.

    The EasyJet flight was originally meant to leave Gibraltar for the UK on Monday but had to be delayed to the next day due to averse weather conditions.

    While the company was able to book hotels in Gibraltar, a British territory on the Iberian peninsula, lack of sufficient accommodation meant many were booked into a hotel across the border in Spain.

    Related News:

     

    In accordance with British coronavirus regulations, those who stayed in Spain for the night will now be forced to go into self-isolation when they return to the UK.

    Despite its proximity with virus-hit Spain, UK rules do not require a quarantine from travellers returning from Gibraltar, where there have been just under 250 coronavirus cases and no deaths.

    EasyJet said that, due to the room shortage in Gibraltar, it had opted to offer accommodation in Spain, but that travellers were not obliged to take it.

    “Some customers found accommodation themselves in Gibraltar and easyJet will reimburse the cost to them,” the company said.

    A passenger onboard the flight called the situation “ridiculous,” and said he could not afford to self-isolate, the BBC reports.

    Failure to comply with post-travel quarantine rules in the UK can expose returnees to fines of up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while in Scotland, the fine is of £480.

    The Brussels Times