   
Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
    Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer

    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Tour operator TUI has announced that it will limit its winter programme by scrapping about 20% of its offer due to changing travel warnings and great uncertainty.

    People wanting to go on holidaymakers will still be able to make use of around 40% of the original capacity in the coming months, according to the German company.

    “Destination availability is highly influenced by government policy and development of the pandemic, meaning the environment remains volatile, and is likely to remain so for the next few quarters,” Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said in a press release.

    For the summer of 2021, the company has a little more confidence and plans to operate at about four-fifths of its capacity then. The company already launched part of its offer for next year at the start of September.

    The coronavirus pandemic left the sector at a standstill of about three months, after which TUI gradually started stepping its activities again in June.

    “Since that resumption, 1.4 million customers have gone on holiday with us,” Joussen said, speaking of the period up to the end of August.

    The Brussels Times