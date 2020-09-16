TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco

TUI Fly will extend its special flights between Belgium and Morocco until 10 October to meet demand, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The airline had been operating these flights since 27 August in order to allow citizens of both countries, whose movements have been limited or even prohibited by the coronavirus crisis, to return to their permanent place of residence and to be reunited with their relatives.

The flights will link Charleroi airport with those of Casablanca, Tangiers, Oujda and Nador.

The Moroccan government agreed to extend the flights, and the possibility of extending them again will be assessed later.

To be able to travel to or from Morocco, passengers will have to prove that they have an essential reason and comply with the entry conditions of the destination countries, as presented on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, TUI Fly warned.

The Brussels Times