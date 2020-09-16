   
TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis...
TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and...
Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility...
Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet...
Code orange: three Flemish universities tighten measures for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis Centre stresses
    TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility for cancer
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet
    Code orange: three Flemish universities tighten measures for new academic year
    European Court judgement backs equal right of internet access
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to rise
    Vlaams Belang planning ‘massive’ ride-in protest in Brussels
    Measures don’t need to change, as long as we follow them – Maggie De Block
    Bill Gates invests in Walloon biotech company
    Brussels to create four new testing centres for asymptomatic patients
    Airlines push for uniform travel restrictions across EU
    Jump e-bikes return to Brussels
    EU-China leaders meeting ends on a note of cautious optimism
    Coronavirus tracing app launches for 10,000 users on Friday
    European Space Agency awards contract to protect Earth from asteroids
    Belgium provisionally approves ‘contact tracing’ bill 
    Three suspected Sicilian mafia members arrested in Belgium
    Respect the rules ‘before it is too late,’ Belgian PM warns
    Two methods to ensure fair minimum wages in EU
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco

    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    TUI Fly will extend its special flights between Belgium and Morocco until 10 October to meet demand, the airline announced on Wednesday.

    The airline had been operating these flights since 27 August in order to allow citizens of both countries, whose movements have been limited or even prohibited by the coronavirus crisis, to return to their permanent place of residence and to be reunited with their relatives.

    The flights will link Charleroi airport with those of Casablanca, Tangiers, Oujda and Nador.

    Related Articles

     

    The Moroccan government agreed to extend the flights, and the possibility of extending them again will be assessed later.

    To be able to travel to or from Morocco, passengers will have to prove that they have an essential reason and comply with the entry conditions of the destination countries, as presented on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, TUI Fly warned.

    The Brussels Times