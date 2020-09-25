Greta Thunberg resumes school strikes for climate...

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has resumed her school strikes on Friday.

Thunberg gathered with a dozen other demonstrators in front of Parliament in Stockholm as part of the global climate movement Fridays for Future.

“School strike week 110”, the 17-year-old tweeted. “Today is our global day of climate action, and we strike in over 3100 places! In Sweden gatherings over 50 people are not allowed due to COVID-19, so we adapt,” she said.

Thunberg carried her well-known protest sign with her, with the slogan “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (School strike for the climate), along with another sign calling for distance and – in Sweden – for no more than 50 participants to gather.

Thunberg also wore a face mask with the logo of the climate movement.

On Friday, climate activists from all over the world will once again take to the streets to demand more efforts in the fight against climate change, including in Belgium.

In August 2018, 17-year-old Thunberg began school strikes on Friday in protest against climate change. In doing so, she set in motion a global movement. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fridays for Future’s protests were mainly online.

