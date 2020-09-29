   
France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Latest News:
First night of Brussels bars closing early goes...
New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday...
First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind...
Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so...
Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    First night of Brussels bars closing early goes smoothly
    New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday
    First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind scooters created in Brussels
    Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so far
    Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest
    Belgian university launches mass self-screening coronavirus campaign
    Belgian government talks enter final hours… or days
    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
    Belgium’s rapid coronavirus infection rate grinds to a halt
    Helicopter hijack: pilot and company become civil party to investigation
    Wallonia launches thousands of €80 tourism vouchers
    Number of new Covid-19 infections in Brussels stabilises
    Four more countries turn red on ECDC coronavirus map
    Brussels City bans prostitution in effort to curb coronavirus cases
    The Netherlands now considers all of Belgium an orange travel zone
    UK and EU start 9th round of Brexit negotiations
    ‘Never had to fire it’: Antwerp police use taser for the first time
    ‘Flanders is getting screwed’: N-VA youth distributes condoms against Vivaldi government
    Belgian court could rule on legality of fingerprint ID cards this year
    View more
    Share article:

    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia/ Circo di Praga

    The presentation of wild animals in travelling circuses will be gradually banned in France, as well as the reproduction and introduction of new killer whales and dolphins in the country’s three dolphinariums, the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili announced on Tuesday.

    The minister, who presented a series of measures on the “welfare of captive wildlife,” also announced the end of the breeding of American mink for their fur, noting that “our era has changed in its attitude to wild animals”.

    “It is time that our ancestral fascination with these wild beings no longer translates into situations where their captivity is favoured over their welfare,” the minister said at a press conference.

    Related News

    In concrete terms, the end of wild animals in travelling circuses will come “within the next few years”, the minister said, without giving a specific deadline. “Setting a date does not solve all the problems, I prefer to put in place a process to make it happen as soon as possible”.

    As regards the future of these animals – there are, for example, some 500 wild animals in French circuses depending on the profession – “solutions will be found on a case-by-case basis, with each circus, for each animal”, said the minister, stressing that these animals will obviously not be “released”.

    The measures will only apply to animals in “travelling” circuses, and therefore not to other shows featuring wild animals, the minister stressed.

    The government is going to release a budget of €8 million “for the retraining of circuses and dolphinarium staff”.

    “We are asking them (the circuses) to reinvent themselves, this is going to be a period when they will need support, and the State is going to be at their side”, she assured.

    More than 20 European countries have already limited or banned the presentation of animals, as have some “400 local authorities” in France, according to the minister.

    France also has four mink farms and three dolphinariums.

    No new dolphinariums will be created, the minister said. The plan instead is the creation of a “sanctuary” to eventually house dolphins and four killer whales in captivity in the three existing ones. She added that there would be a period of “7 to 10 years to prepare for the future” for these species.

    The Brussels Times