   
Slovenian PM congratulates Donald Trump for winning election
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish district clear of exotic mosquitoes after couple’s...
Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential...
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready before Christmas, Oxford...
Anderlecht makes transparent face masks for deaf residents...
Belgium’s ‘unconstitutional’ curfew to be brought before Constitutional...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Flemish district clear of exotic mosquitoes after couple’s ‘exceptional’ malaria death
    Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential election
    Coronavirus vaccine could be ready before Christmas, Oxford trial boss says
    Anderlecht makes transparent face masks for deaf residents
    Belgium’s ‘unconstitutional’ curfew to be brought before Constitutional Court
    Will the EU recognize the US election results if the vote counting is stopped?
    Belgium in Brief: Forgetting Trump
    Slovenian PM congratulates Donald Trump for winning election
    Decolonisation working group zeroes-in on Brussels’ colonial legacies
    Basics for EU: When will we know the new US President?
    Thalys suspends trains between Brussels and Germany
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases decrease, but hospitalisations continue to rise
    Trump wants vote counting to stop, says he ‘won’ the election
    Soldiers deployed to help overwhelmed hospitals manage Covid-19 patients
    Uber available in Flanders from next week
    Wildlife in Flanders: After the wolf, comes the jackal
    25 years after the murder of Rabin, still no peace in Israel
    Brussels rolls out new financial support for culture sector
    Brussels bans home evictions again during second lockdown
    City of Brussels officially cancels Winter Wonders this year
    View more
    Share article:

    Slovenian PM congratulates Donald Trump for winning election

    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday morning on what he already considers his election for a new term as President of the United States.

    “It is quite clear that the American people have elected Donald Trump and (Vice President) Mike Pence for another four years. Further delay and denial by the mainstream media would only serve to accentuate the president’s final triumph,” said Jansa, a close associate of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and like him very critical of the European Union.

    Donald Trump called on Wednesday to stop counting the ballots in the presidential election, claiming victory in a still-undecided election.

    Related News

     

    With 213 electoral college votes, Trump is currently 25 votes behind Biden (who stands at 238), with neither candidate having reached the 270 electoral college votes required to win yet.

    Read more on the basics of the American electoral system and when we might know the official results of the election here.

    The Brussels Times