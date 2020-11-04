Slovenian PM congratulates Donald Trump for winning election
Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Credit: Belga
The Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday morning on what he already considers his election for a new term as President of the United States.
“It is quite clear that the American people have elected Donald Trump and (Vice President) Mike Pence for another four years. Further delay and denial by the mainstream media would only serve to accentuate the president’s final triumph,” said Jansa, a close associate of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and like him very critical of the European Union.
Donald Trump called on Wednesday to stop counting the ballots in the presidential election, claiming victory in a still-undecided election.