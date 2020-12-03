   
Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 December, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in...
Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab,...
LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after...
20kg tumour removed from woman who put off...
Brussels reaches agreement on kilometre tax for drivers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns
    Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab, Flemish minister says
    LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after Brussels sex party
    20kg tumour removed from woman who put off hospital visit
    Brussels reaches agreement on kilometre tax for drivers
    Criticism of Bpost: A mail carrier answers back
    Care homes, healthcare, hospitals: Belgium’s vaccination order explained
    Parliament committee does not trust EU agency on reporting of pushbacks at Greek border
    7 in 10 Belgians will apply coronavirus Christmas rules, study shows
    Brussels food market will house largest solar panel installation in EU
    Belgium in Brief: Who Will Get Vaccinated?
    Stay of execution for VUB professor jailed in Iran
    Belgium reveals coronavirus vaccination strategy
    Vaccine Safety: I told my mum to get the vaccine, says UK expert
    Nature: The problem of dogs off the leash
    Belgium expected to announce coronavirus vaccination strategy at 11:30 AM
    Wheelchairs given full access to new Brussels station, but not the trains
    Third coronavirus wave would be ‘catastrophic’ for Brussels hospitals
    Brussels start-up has its finger in the dyke of water loss
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s daily hospital admissions drop below 200
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns

    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Over a billion people around the world could live in poverty by 2030 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a new United Nations study suggest.

    “Severe long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic could push an additional 207 million people into extreme poverty,” the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) wrote in a press release.

    That would be what the UN calls a “high damage” scenario, which “anticipates that 80 percent of the Covid-induced economic crisis would persist in 10 years’ time due to loss in productivity, preventing a full recovery to the growth trajectory seen before the pandemic.”

    Meanwhile, a baseline scenario, taking into account “current mortality rates and the most recent growth projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” would see an additional 44 million people in extreme poverty, rather than 207 million.

    Related News

     

    Investment in social programmes, governance, digitalisation and green economy could help, however, according to UNDP, as it could “lift an additional 146 million people out of extreme poverty, narrow the gender poverty gap, and reduce the female poverty headcount by 74 million, even taking into account the current impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

    The pandemic is “a tipping point, and the choices leaders take now could take the world in very different directions,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

    “We have an opportunity to invest in a decade of action that not only helps people to recover from Covid-19, but that re-sets the development path of people and planet towards a more fair, resilient and green future,” he added.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times