Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban...

“We have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”
The platform – which has been the main channel of public communication for Trump throughout his presidency – also mentioned that future violations could see the account suspended for good.
