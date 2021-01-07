   
Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban...
‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts US riots...
Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had...
‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van...
Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts US riots
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring road
    EU approves Moderna Vaccine
    Event sector offers to help in Belgium’s vaccination rollout
    Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
    Government called on to allow shopping in pairs
    Covid-19: 100,000 companies, healthy in 2020, now fighting to survive
    Bitcoin price rises above $35,000 for the first time
    Fingerprint ID cards now issued by all Belgian municipalities
    US appeals against decision not to extradite Julian Assange
    Privacy watchdog concerned by plan to snap drivers using GSM
    EMA recommends Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for market authorisation
    Housemates – a co-housing project for single over-50s
    UK can vaccinate 14 million people by mid-February, minister says
    Coronalert: Which countries trade data with Belgium’s Covid App?
    Belgium in Brief: When Do I Get A Vaccine?
    Netherlands becomes last EU country to start coronavirus vaccinations
    View more
    Share article:

    Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    US President Donald Trump has been officially suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after “repeated and severe violations” of the rules of the platform.

    While Twitter has faced criticism for not acting in the past, this move appears to have come following a number of tweets concerning violent riots in Washington DC.

    In a series of now deleted tweets the President told protesters “I love you” before continuing to make claims about election fraud which have been proven to be false.

    Related News

     

    “We have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

    The platform – which has been the main channel of public communication for Trump throughout his presidency – also mentioned that future violations could see the account suspended for good.

    “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the statement added.

    We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter,” it ends.

    The President has made no comment on the lock at this time, and it remains unclear which channel he will use to communicate while it is in effect.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times