   
Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Dutch government wants to impose a curfew on the population from 8:30 PM to 4:30 AM from Friday until 10 February.

    This means that people will not be able to be outside without a valid reason between these hours, the competent minister, Hugo De Jonge, said in a letter to the Lower House.

    The Upper House of Parliament has yet to decide on this measure.

    The Dutch government will also temporarily ban passenger flights from the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America.

    The ban comes into effect on Saturday and will remain in place until the government can introduce a mandatory quarantine for travellers.

    The Brussels Times