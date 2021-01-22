UK considers £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19

While no decisions have been made on the compensation yet according to Environment Secretary George Eustice, he said that “this is a dynamic, fast-moving situation with the pandemic. We are always keeping multiple policies under review.”
Some people are already eligible for additional financial help, but the government is now considering anyone who tests positive, potentially costing the British Treasury around £2 billion per month, according to The Telegraph.
As of 21 January, the UK had counted 3,543,646 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 95,829 deaths.