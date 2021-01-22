   
UK considers £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19
Friday, 22 January, 2021
    UK considers £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19

    Friday, 22 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The UK government is considering a £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19, several British media have reported.

    The compensation is one of various options being considered in a push to encourage people to get tested for coronavirus and to self-isolate.

    Many people who present coronavirus symptoms do not get tested, British studies have shown. People with low incomes reportedly fear that they cannot financially afford to self-isolate.

    Some 17% of people presenting Covid-19 symptoms get tested, according to The Guardian, while only a quarter of those who test positive observe the ten-day quarantine rule.

    While no decisions have been made on the compensation yet according to Environment Secretary George Eustice, he said that “this is a dynamic, fast-moving situation with the pandemic. We are always keeping multiple policies under review.”

    Some people are already eligible for additional financial help, but the government is now considering anyone who tests positive, potentially costing the British Treasury around £2 billion per month, according to The Telegraph.

    As of 21 January, the UK had counted 3,543,646 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 95,829 deaths.

    The Brussels Times