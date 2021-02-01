Netherlands could end controversial curfew on 10 February
Monday, 01 February 2021
Credit: Belga
The Netherlands’ controversial curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus will end on 10 February, sources told Dutch newspaper NRC.
The curfew – between 9:00 PM and 4:30 AM – was the first in place in the Netherlands since World War II and spawned violent protests for several days in a row, one of them leading to nearly 200 arrests. People in Brussels protested against coronavirus measures as well on Sunday, which led to around 500 arrests.
The end of the curfew will reportedly be announced by resigning Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge at a press conference on Tuesday, according to NRC.
They are also reportedly set to explain the Netherlands’ exit strategy – that is to say which measures they will reverse in which order, pandemic figures permitting.