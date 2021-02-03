   
Coronavirus: UK strain has spread to 80 countries
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 February, 2021
Latest News:
26 tour operators stop bookings through March...
Belgium in Brief: Readers Questions...
Coronavirus: UK strain has spread to 80 countries...
Workshop group Let’s Go Urban under investigation for...
Single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine 76% effective for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 February 2021
    26 tour operators stop bookings through March
    Belgium in Brief: Readers Questions
    Coronavirus: UK strain has spread to 80 countries
    Workshop group Let’s Go Urban under investigation for ‘financial irregularities’
    Single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine 76% effective for 3 months
    Belgium will consider reopening hairdressers on Friday
    Bozar turns to crowdfunding to help pay for fire damage
    What do we know about the vaccination rollout in the EU member states?
    Elderly care workers in Wallonia and Brussels refuse to be vaccinated
    Not first, not last: The struggle to give young people answers on vaccines
    Price of fuel at the pump rises from Thursday
    Vaccines: Pfizer forecasts $4 billion profit this year
    Heavy rain will make way for mostly dry Thursday and Friday
    Belgian police can’t stop people leaving on non-essential journeys
    Netherlands extends most coronavirus measures until 2 March
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while hospital admissions drop
    Belgium will manage EU medical reserve stocks
    Bpost cannot give discount for vaccination invite letters
    Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far
    Belgium will not use AstraZeneca vaccine for over 55s, for now
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: UK strain has spread to 80 countries

    Wednesday, 03 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The British variant of the coronavirus has now spread to 80 countries around the world – ten more than a week ago.

    Meanwhile, the variant identified in South Africa is present in more than 40 countries (also an increase of ten), and the one found in Brazil has been found in ten countries.

    As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday, the total number of new coronavirus infections has declined for the third week in a row worldwide.

    Related News

     

    In total, new cases fell by 13% in one week, below 3.7 million. Part of Asia saw a 3% increase, but all other regions showed decreases in new infections. The decline even reached more than a quarter in Africa and 18% in Europe.

    In terms of new deaths, the number has also fallen by 1% to just under 97,000.

    The Western Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean and the American continent, however, faced more new victims. In Europe and Africa there were fewer new victims.

    More than 102 million people have been confirmed to be coronavirus positive, and more than 2.1 million people have died from the virus.

    The Brussels Times