Coronavirus: UK strain has spread to 80 countries...

The British variant of the coronavirus has now spread to 80 countries around the world – ten more than a week ago.

Meanwhile, the variant identified in South Africa is present in more than 40 countries (also an increase of ten), and the one found in Brazil has been found in ten countries.

As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday, the total number of new coronavirus infections has declined for the third week in a row worldwide.

In total, new cases fell by 13% in one week, below 3.7 million. Part of Asia saw a 3% increase, but all other regions showed decreases in new infections. The decline even reached more than a quarter in Africa and 18% in Europe.

In terms of new deaths, the number has also fallen by 1% to just under 97,000.

The Western Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean and the American continent, however, faced more new victims. In Europe and Africa there were fewer new victims.

More than 102 million people have been confirmed to be coronavirus positive, and more than 2.1 million people have died from the virus.

