Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled

The trains of the Dutch rail operator NS will remain at a standstill on Sunday due to weather conditions, the company announced on its website, and air traffic at Schiphol and Eindhoven airports is also severely disrupted.

A snowstorm has hit the Netherlands on Saturday evening, causing disruptions throughout the country. The last time this happened was in January 2010.

The snow is not posing any problems on the Belgian rail network, but trains stop at the Dutch border.

Related News:

Air traffic is also severely disrupted by the snowstorm. Dozens of flights are cancelled or delayed at Schiphol airport, where no planes were able to take off or land for some time on Sunday morning.

The only active runway had to be cleared of snow, forcing several approaching aircraft to delay their landings.

Eindhoven regional airport announced that it would interrupt air traffic until 7:00 AM on Monday due to snowfall. Incoming flights were diverted to Cologne.

The Brussels Times