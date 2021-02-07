Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
Sunday, 07 February 2021
Credit: Belga
The trains of the Dutch rail operator NS will remain at a standstill on Sunday due to weather conditions, the company announced on its website, and air traffic at Schiphol and Eindhoven airports is also severely disrupted.
A snowstorm has hit the Netherlands on Saturday evening, causing disruptions throughout the country. The last time this happened was in January 2010.
The snow is not posing any problems on the Belgian rail network, but trains stop at the Dutch border.