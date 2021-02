In the Netherlands, the British coronavirus variant’s reproduction rate has dropped, according to the latest information from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The variant’s reproduction rate (Rt) dropped from 1.28 to 1.13 compared to a week ago. At the same time, the Rt for other strains of the virus dropped from 0.86 to 0.80.

In total, the Netherlands had 24.668 new cases of coronavirus compared to the week before, which is a 14% drop.

“The additional measures taken in recent months have paid off,” according to the RIVM.

Those additional measures include a curfew from 9:00 PM to 4:30 AM, in place for the first time since World War II and set to last until 2 March. The curfew sparked protests across the country, with hundreds of arrests ensuing.

