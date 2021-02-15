German border controls provoke anger from neighbouring countries...

“I do not want Germany to close its border completely,” said Clément Beaune, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, reports Belga. “But if it does come to that, I hope for the broadest possible exemptions.”
France’s main concerns are the continuation of freight traffic and the free movement of border workers.
Austria, on the other hand, fears that lorries coming from Italy and going to Germany via Austria will get stuck on its territory. For this reason, it in turn checks at the border with Italy that lorries in transit have the required documents – which has led to congestion on the Italian side of the border.
The European Commission will send a letter to all Member States reminding them of the agreements they themselves made: that non-essential trips should be discouraged as much as possible, but that freight traffic and other international traffic should not be hindered.