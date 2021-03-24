Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April

Belgium’s first 76,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be delivered from mid-April, vaccination task force spokesperson Gudrun Briat said on Wednesday.

According to the current schedule, two batches of 38,000 vaccines will be sent out, in the weeks of 19 and 26 April.

In total, around 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be delivered in the second quarter, meaning delivery must be ramped up significantly in May and June.

Related News

Unlike other coronavirus vaccines currently authorised for use in the EU, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one jab for a full vaccination.

Those other vaccines are the ones developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

As of 24 March, more than 1,010,181 have received at least 1 jab of coronavirus vaccine, and at least 450,896 people – or 3.9% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times