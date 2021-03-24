   
Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson...
Stricter rules today will already improve Belgium’s figures...
Hard, short lockdown also best option from psychological...
More STIB employees suspended as fraud investigation continues...
“Four weeks of hell better than four seasons...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April
    Stricter rules today will already improve Belgium’s figures ‘in a week,’ says expert
    Hard, short lockdown also best option from psychological perspective, report finds
    More STIB employees suspended as fraud investigation continues
    “Four weeks of hell better than four seasons of purgatory,” says Belgian economist
    Mixed responses on lockdown from non-essential shops and hairdressers
    Phishing in 2020 cost Belgians €34 million, says regulator
    ‘Non-essential travel within Belgium will not be restricted,’ according to Petra De Sutter
    ‘Status quo not an option in fighting this pandemic,’ says Rudi Vervoort
    Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and running a brothel
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    Bart De Wever under police protection from drug criminals
    Police peacefully disperse young people gathered in Leuven town square
    Brussels abandons federal platform for vaccine appointments
    Consultative Committee: What’s on the table?
    All major coronavirus indicators continue to rise
    Experts don’t make the covid measures, says Walloon Minister-President
    EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights around the world
    Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM tomorrow
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium to receive first 76,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April

    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s first 76,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be delivered from mid-April, vaccination task force spokesperson Gudrun Briat said on Wednesday.

    According to the current schedule, two batches of 38,000 vaccines will be sent out, in the weeks of 19 and 26 April.

    In total, around 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be delivered in the second quarter, meaning delivery must be ramped up significantly in May and June.

    Related News

     

    Unlike other coronavirus vaccines currently authorised for use in the EU, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one jab for a full vaccination.

    Those other vaccines are the ones developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

    As of 24 March, more than 1,010,181 have received at least 1 jab of coronavirus vaccine, and at least 450,896 people – or 3.9% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times