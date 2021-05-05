   
Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 May, 2021
Latest News:
Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June...
Vaccination record in Flanders: over 100,000 shots administered...
TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month...
8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for every...
High Council for Health calls for reimbursement for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 May 2021
    Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June
    Vaccination record in Flanders: over 100,000 shots administered today
    TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month
    8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for every brewery
    High Council for Health calls for reimbursement for ADHD medication
    Limburg mayor (56) accused of jumping vaccination queue
    Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague
    First insect approved for human consumption in the EU
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgian Red Cross blood supply ‘in critical condition’
    Biggest polluter of Brussels canal? Coca Cola
    Belgium in Brief: The Farmer Who Shrank France
    Brussels’ fire brigade concerned about expansion of terrace blocking vehicle access
    Brussels Airlines will offer travellers personal medical assistance for a fee
    New Belgian technique could double chances of IVF pregnancy
    Redundant workers’ search for new job six weeks longer on average
    Shipwrecks in the Belgian part of the North Sea to be protected as cultural heritage
    Wallonia’s bid to increase vaccination coverage: Second chance extended to over 65s
    Investigation into government contract for free face masks for all
    Belgian government websites still under cyberattack
    View more
    Share article:

    Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June

    Wednesday, 05 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Maïthé Chini/The Brussels Times

    Norway will start using “coronavirus certificates,” or vaccination passports, from June, to ease some of the country’s restrictions, announced Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

    The certificate will “securely document” if the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative, or has been infected before, indicating immunity to the virus, according to Solberg.

    “We can use it to open up society more and earlier,” she said, adding that the government also plans to use the certificates to organise events for large groups of people again, report local media.

    As of 5 May, 31.7% of Norwegian residents have received a first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, with 8.4% being fully vaccinated, according to the ECDC’s vaccine tracker.

    Related News:

     

    “In regards to travel, we must see how it works within the context of the EU’s own plans for vaccine passports and travel,” Solberg said.

    The EU vaccination certificates are expected to become operational on 1 June for the Member States that have the technical framework in order, and by the end of June for the others.

    On Tuesday, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed that Belgium “will be one of the Member States participating in the first pilot phase” of the certificates, starting from Friday 7 May.

    So far, Denmark is one of the only countries that already works with a similar system, allowing holders of a “corona pass” to use various services, such as hairdressers and tattoo studios, but the list is not yet complete.

    In Belgium, several politicians, such as Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke, have already spoken out in favour of such a “corona pass” system in the country, but experts warn that it would violate the anti-discrimination laws.