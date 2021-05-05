Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June...

“In regards to travel, we must see how it works within the context of the EU’s own plans for vaccine passports and travel,” Solberg said.
The EU vaccination certificates are expected to become operational on 1 June for the Member States that have the technical framework in order, and by the end of June for the others.
On Tuesday, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed that Belgium “will be one of the Member States participating in the first pilot phase” of the certificates, starting from Friday 7 May.
So far, Denmark is one of the only countries that already works with a similar system, allowing holders of a “corona pass” to use various services, such as hairdressers and tattoo studios, but the list is not yet complete.