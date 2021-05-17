   
Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 May, 2021
Latest News:
Long working hours likely to increase risk of...
Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following...
Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes...
Belgium in Brief: Party At My House...
‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 May 2021
    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
    Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following “La Boum” event
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant
    Belgium in Brief: Party At My House
    ‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing capacity doesn’t improve, expert warns
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Tips to get rid of brain fog caused by the pandemic
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination
    Turkey eases measures for tourists despite lockdown
    Covid-19 tests should be compulsory for youth camps, says socialist leader
    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    View more
    Share article:

    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds

    Monday, 17 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Unsplash

    People who work more than 55 hours a week are more likely to die from a stroke or heart problem, the first global study analysing the link between the loss of life and health associated with working long hours found.

    A study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) published on Monday estimated that, in 2016, 398,00 people died from a stroke and 347,000 from heart disease as a result of having worked long hours.

    “Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard. It’s time that we all, governments, employers, and employees wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death,” Dr Maria Neira, Director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, said.

    Related News

     

    Working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week, the study found.

    Between 2000 and 2016, the number of deaths from heart disease due to working long hours increased by 42%, and from stroke by 19%.

    The results of the study come at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is shining a spotlight on managing working hours, and the WHO expects the rising trend to continue due to the coronavirus crisis, which has changed the way many people work.

    “Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

    The study also found that the number of people working long hours is increasing, and currently stands at 9% of the total population globally, “putting even more people at risk of work-related disability and early death.”

    Both organisations gave suggestions on how workers’ health can be protected, from governments introducing, implementing and enforcing laws, regulations and policies to ban mandatory overtime to employers and workers’ associations coming to agreements on working time to be more flexible.