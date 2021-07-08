Dutch government considers new restrictions as infections rise...

In the Netherlands, the government is said to be considering new restrictions, especially the closing of nightclubs and banning events again, various Dutch media report based official sources.

In the Netherlands, the number of coronavirus infections is rising sharply, with 5,475 new cases in the past 24 hours – 1,815 more than the day before.

Over the past week, 2,308 positive tests per day have been registered, which is an increase of 277% compared to the previous week.

If necessary, the government will announce new measures on Friday, according to Dutch Health Minister Hugo De Jonge.

On Thursday, the government is still waiting for advice from the expert group advising the Dutch government, which De Jonge requested “with urgency” on Wednesday, local media report.

According to official sources cited by Dutch media, the government is considering the compulsory closure of nightclubs and cancelling multi-day events.

Some Dutch nightclubs are already closing as a precaution to guarantee the safety of visitors and staff, according to the Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN).

However, plenty of clubs are also opting to stay open, and “in many places, the testing capacity was much better last weekend and the CoronaCheck app worked well,” a spokesperson said.

According to De Jonge, the Netherlands could also get a code red again, which could mean travel restrictions for Dutch people.