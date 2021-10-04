Global outage: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down...

Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are down on Monday evening due to a major outage.

It seems to be a worldwide issue, although users are not affected to the same extent. According to Downdetector, the outage started between 5:30 PM and 5:45 PM.

On Twitter, the hashtags #facebookdown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown are trending in Belgium.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app,” the company tweeted. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

However, many Twitter users have replied to the tweet that not only concerns the apps, but also the websites.

As of 6:30 PM, it is still unclear what the problem is, or how long it will last.