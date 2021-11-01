   
Climate Summit: “If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails” Boris Johnson warns
Monday, 01 November, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if COP26 on climate change fails in Glasgow, “the whole thing fails”, stressing the urgency for world leaders to act now.

    “If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails,” the British leader emphasized at a press conference in Rome, where the G20 summit was held this weekend.

    “The Paris agreement will have will have crumpled at the first reckoning,” he added. “We have made reasonable progress at the G20, but it’s not enough.”

    Earlier in the weekend, Johnson had estimated the chances for a successful outcome of COP26 at merely “6 out of 10”, according to Reuters. “The chances of progress in Glasgow will depend on the will and courage of everyone,” he insisted.

    “If we don’t act now, the Paris Agreement will be looked at in the future, not as the moment that humanity opened its eyes to the problem but the moment we flinched and turned away,” he added.

    The goal of the Paris Agreement is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, in order to ideally attain pre-industrial levels of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

