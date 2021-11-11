   
Covid-19 deaths exceed 5 million worldwide
Thursday, 11 November, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    According to data released Thursday by the US Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore, the coronavirus has already killed more than five million people worldwide.

    The university counted 5,073,702 deaths and 251,533,999 infections, while 7,360,381,243 people have received the vaccine worldwide, the Belga News Agency reports.

    With 46,792,081 infections and 759,060 deaths, the United States is paying the highest price for the disease. The United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine are next in terms of infections.

    Belgium ranks 14th in terms of infections worldwide, according to the findings.

