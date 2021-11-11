Vaccinated only and lockdowns: EU countries tighten restrictions...

In Berlin and Austria, doors will be closed for people who can't show proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus. Credit: Belga

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Europe, various countries including Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, are looking to tighten measures.

Amid a worsening situation, Austria’s government announced it is now mandatory to show either proof of full vaccination or past Covid-19 infection to enter bars, restaurants, nightclubs and events as well as gyms, cultural institutions and hairdressers.

Previously, Austria, where more than 11,000 cases were reported, implemented so-called “entry tests” within the framework of the “3-G rule” — meaning people had to prove they were vaccinated, recovered, or tested bwforee they could enter certain indoor areas. However, as of 8 November, a 2G system is in place, meaning tests are no longer permitted as proof of admission in most cases.

In Germany, which implements the same entry test system as Austria, the Berlin senate announced on Thursday that cafes and restaurants without a terrace, as well as hairdressers and cinemas, will close their doors to unvaccinated people over the age of 18.

Starting from Monday, the 2G principle, which was already implemented for indoor dance parties in the city, will be applied to most indoor events, in all cultural facilities (including cinemas, theatres, museums and galleries), the hospitality sector’s indoor spaces, and indoor sports facilities, among others.

The decision was announced amid rising coronavirus cases — on Wednesday, the country recorded the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic — and a worsening situation in the hospitals, particularly in the capital region.

Meanwhile, the country’s would-be chancellor Olaf Scholz has called a meeting with state premiers to decide new nationwide measures.

Both in Austria and in Berlin, the rules will not apply for people who have recovered from the virus, as this is covered by the 2G principle, or people who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus for medical reasons. However these people will still have to show a negative test result.

Possible lockdowns

In the Netherlands, which recorded 12,700 new infections on Wednesday, stricter measures still may be considered, as the Dutch government has been advised by its Outbreak Management Team (OMT) to announce a short lockdown for two weeks, according to the country’s broadcasting service NOS.

This would include the closure of cinemas and theatres during this period, as well as the cancellation of events. The OMT said it would also recommend adjusting the closing times for the catering industry and limiting the number of close contacts people can have, and that if the advice is not followed, other long-term measures will be necessary.

Following the short lockdown, the OMT recommends that a QR code to enter certain establishments should only be given to people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, in essence implementing the 2G principle.

Covid-19 cases are also continuing to rise in Belgium. However for now, politicians and health experts are mainly calling on people to return to teleworking and limit the number of close contacts they have.

The country’s Consultative Committee is set to meet on Friday 19 November to discuss the epidemiological situation.