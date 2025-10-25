Over 60 countries sign UN treaty against cybercrime

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga

More than 60 countries signed the United Nations’ first treaty targeting cybercrime on Saturday in Hanoi, despite concerns raised by tech companies and human rights groups over potential state surveillance.

The international legal framework aims to enhance global cooperation in tackling cybercrime, including child abuse images, scams, and money laundering. The treaty will take effect once ratified by all signatory states.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the agreement as a “milestone,” but emphasised that it marks “only the beginning.”

“Each day, sophisticated scams destroy families, exploit migrants, and drain billions from our economy. We need a strong and united global response,” Guterres said during the signing ceremony in the Vietnamese capital.

The UN Cybercrime Convention was initially proposed by Russia in 2017 and achieved consensus approval last year following extended negotiations.

Critics argue that its broad scope could lead to abuses of power, enabling governments to suppress dissent beyond their borders.

