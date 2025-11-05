Brussels becomes first region to link ANPR cameras to national police network

A ANPR camera (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) pictured on Sunday 24 August 2025, in Kruisem. Credit : Belga

Brussels' ANPR cameras have become the first in Belgium to be connected to the national ANPR@GPI platform, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) announced on Wednesday alongside the federal and local police and safe.brussels.

The system enables automatic number plate recognition and the instant sharing of data between police services.

Quintin hailed the milestone as part of a gradual nationwide rollout." We must connect all ANPR shields, in cities and on motorways, so we can track criminals in real time and assist investigations," he said.

"There won’t be a camera on every street corner, this isn't Minority Report, but we must have the tools to fight arms, drug and human trafficking."

Federal Police Commissioner General Éric Snoeck called the system "a decisive step forward in the fight against crime," saying it allows officers "to act more efficiently and precisely to meet today’s and tomorrow’s security challenges."

Around 400 cameras in the Brussels-Capital Region are already operational, many of them part of the city's low-emission zone network. The connection of other major cities and motorways is expected to be completed by March 2026.

