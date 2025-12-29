China launches military exercises and warns 'external powers' supporting Taiwan

A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet takes off at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu on December 29, 2025. Credit: Belga/ Cheng Yu-chen / AFP

China has warned foreign powers supporting Taiwan that efforts to hinder reunification with the mainland are “doomed to fail,” according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

Lin stated at a press conference that external forces arming Taiwan or using it to contain China merely embolden pro-independence advocates, increasing the risk of a “dangerous situation of imminent war” in the Taiwan Strait.

On Monday, the Chinese military launched new exercises near Taiwan, deploying warships, fighter jets, bombers, and drones. Using live ammunition, the drills simulate blockading key ports and include targeting maritime objectives north and southwest of Taiwan.

China has viewed Taiwan as a breakaway province since 1949. Tensions have escalated following recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who warned that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt Japanese military action.

Adding to the strain, the United States recently approved an arms deal for Taiwan worth $11.15 billion (€9.5 billion), further complicating relations in the region.

