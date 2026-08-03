Iran war: New negotiations to take place on Monday, says Trump

US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP/Belga

The United States and Iran will hold new negotiations from Monday, said US President Donald Trump on Sunday, whilst on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One.

Trump had earlier stated on Sunday that he cancelled an attack on Iran. An Iranian parliament member later that same day indicated that efforts were underway to revive negotiations with the US.

"Of course, they do not want to be attacked," said Trump on Sunday. "They understood the extent of the attack because they saw it taking shape."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that an agreement with Oman on a new transit route for ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a major issue in the Middle East war, was close.

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