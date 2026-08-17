South Korea hopes for 'constructive dialogue' between US and North Korea

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Belga

South Korea said on Monday it hoped the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would help bring the two sides back to the negotiating table, after Trump announced on social media plans to scale back joint military exercises with Seoul.

In a statement sent to AFP, South Korea’s presidential office said it was closely monitoring Trump's message, adding that it hoped the friendly relationship between the leaders of the United States and North Korea would lead to constructive dialogue.

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he would “substantially reduce ” US participation in the annual military drills with South Korea, which began on Monday, citing in particular his “very good relationship with Kim Jong Un”.

The exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, are due to run for 11 days.

This year’s drills were expected to reflect lessons from North Korean troops’ experience fighting alongside Russian forces on the Ukrainian front.

In his post, Trump described the exercises as costly and said they sent "a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile" to North Korea. He further claimed that North Korea had been “unthreatening and respectful” since he became president.

The announcement is the latest in a series of slights by Trump against long-standing US allies since his return to the White House in 2025.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises had originally been due to involve 18,000 South Korean soldiers, alongside personnel from the 28,500-strong US contingent stationed in the country.

South Korea’s defence ministry said on Monday that the drills had begun “as planned”.

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