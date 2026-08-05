Gianni Infantino calls emergency FIFA meeting on Wednesday

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) speaks with FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom (R) during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok on 17 May 2024. Credit: Manan Vatsyayana / AFP / Belga

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called an emergency meeting of the organisation's senior leadership in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday after comments by Arsène Wenger increased pressure on him, according to the Press Association.

Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who now leads FIFA's global football development, said in a statement that he had not been "involved" in the plan to seek private investment for a company that would organise the World Cup.

He added that the decision to abandon the project was "absolutely necessary and indisputable".

The meeting in Morocco will also bring together FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström and other members of the leadership team.

Those expected to attend include chief of staff Daniel O'Toole, chief legal and compliance officer Emilio Garcia Silvero, chief member associations officer Elkhan Mammadov, chief people, technology and operations officer Kimberly Morris, media director Bryan Swanson and communications director David Farrelly.

Grafström, the second most senior figure in FIFA after Infantino, is also reported to have contacted staff about what he described as the "sad and reprehensible series of events" over the past week.

He said the episode had fortunately ended with the project being definitively dropped.

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