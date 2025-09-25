Trump persists in calling for investigation into UN 'sabotage'

US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after addressing the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Donald Trump has called for the United Nations to launch an immediate investigation into what he described as a "triple sabotage" during his speech at the General Assembly.

The US President alleged a series of technical failures occurred on Tuesday, including an escalator malfunction, a teleprompter breakdown, and sound issues during his address.

In a lengthy and angry post on his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: "This was no coincidence, it was a triple sabotage at the UN. They should be ashamed. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary-General and demanding an immediate investigation."

Trump had already expressed frustration over these issues while at the UN podium, where he went on to deliver a strongly nationalist, climate-sceptic, and anti-immigration speech, criticising both Europe and the UN.

Upon arriving at the UN headquarters in New York with his wife, Melania Trump, an escalator carrying the couple abruptly stopped.

Video footage shows the First Lady appearing momentarily unsteady, though both managed to maintain their balance by holding onto the handrail before walking up the remaining steps.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric later explained to AFP that "the safety mechanism was accidentally triggered by someone ahead of the president," reportedly a White House videographer. The escalator was then restored to service.

The former president also complained that the teleprompter failed as he began delivering his address to the assembly.

Responding to this claim, Dujarric stated: "We have no comment, as the teleprompter for the American president is managed by the White House."

