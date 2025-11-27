Head of NATO praises Trump's efforts on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force headquarters in Geilenkirchen, western Germany, on November 13, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, has praised Donald Trump’s efforts to advance the American plan to end the war in Ukraine during his visit to Iceland on Thursday.

He highlighted Russia’s heavy losses for minimal gains and commended Ukraine’s continued courageous defence during a joint press conference with Iceland’s Prime Minister, Kristrun Frostadottir.

Rutte described the peace process as gaining significant momentum and extended his congratulations to US President Donald Trump for his role in revitalising it.

The American plan, unveiled last week and initially seen as favouring Russian demands, has undergone substantial revisions following urgent negotiations involving the US, Ukraine, and European nations.

US envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow next week to discuss the plan with Russian officials, though the Kremlin has dismissed European contributions to the plan as “useless.”

In Iceland, Rutte also emphasised the country’s efforts in ensuring the security of NATO member states, particularly in the sensitive Arctic region.

He warned of the growing risks, stating that Russian missiles can now reach any NATO territory in a very short timeframe, urging vigilance across all member states.

Rutte commended Iceland’s work in surveillance and air defence, calling it vital to NATO’s collective security strategy.

