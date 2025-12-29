Monday 29 December 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Paris train station evacuated after explosion of soda machine cartridge

Monday 29 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Paris train station evacuated after explosion of soda machine cartridge
An SNCF (French National Railways) high speed train. credit: Belga/ Eric Vidal

A hall at Gare de Lyon station in Paris was temporarily evacuated following an explosion.

The French railway company SNCF explained that the blast was caused by a CO2 cartridge used in devices to make carbonated drinks such as sparkling water inside a piece of luggage.

No injuries were reported, and train services were not disrupted.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, many travellers fled in fear of a potential attack, leading to brief chaos.

Authorities established a security zone but later confirmed there was no malicious intent involved.

The security zone was lifted, and the station hall was reopened shortly afterwards.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.