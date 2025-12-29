Paris train station evacuated after explosion of soda machine cartridge

An SNCF (French National Railways) high speed train. credit: Belga/ Eric Vidal

A hall at Gare de Lyon station in Paris was temporarily evacuated following an explosion.

The French railway company SNCF explained that the blast was caused by a CO 2 cartridge used in devices to make carbonated drinks such as sparkling water inside a piece of luggage.

No injuries were reported, and train services were not disrupted.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, many travellers fled in fear of a potential attack, leading to brief chaos.

Authorities established a security zone but later confirmed there was no malicious intent involved.

The security zone was lifted, and the station hall was reopened shortly afterwards.

Related News