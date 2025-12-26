Best day trips from Brussels this holiday season

Credit: Isabella Vivian / The Brussels Times

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the period between Christmas and New Year is a blur. No one knows what day it is, and each identical day of food, family, festive films and board games morphs into the next.

If you're looking for a way to fill the days (or just need an excuse to get away from your family!), why not explore somewhere new this holiday season?

The Brussels Times has created a guide of some day trips to enjoy over the next few days, both in Belgium and beyond its borders. All of the following locations are easily accessible by train and/or bus.

Belgium

Leuven

The Flemish city of Leuven was crowned the European Capital of Culture for 2030 in September this year – and for good reason. Just a 20-minute train journey from Brussels, it is famed for being the "Oxford of Belgium", consistently ranking highly on global university league tables for being home to the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven). But for curious tourists, the city has far more to offer than just a university.

Leuven is worth a visit for the stunning architecture alone: when you reach the Grote Markt and see the Town Hall on your left and Saint Peter's Church on your right, you'll see why. The Botanical Garden, Great Beguinage, KU Leuven library and the abundance of restaurants the city has to offer all make this the perfect day trip from Brussels. Read our full guide on how to spend a day out in Leuven here.

Dinant

Sitting under a dramatic, mountainous face and overlooking the Meuse River, Dinant is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque yet underrated cities in Belgium. Not only is it the birthplace of Adolphe Sax – inventor of the saxophone – it also hosts adventure, with hiking trails, zip wires and kayaking down the river.

Take the cable car to the top of the cliff and wander around the citadel for a breathtaking bird's eye view over the valley. Maison Leffe, with its interactive beer museum, beer history tour and tastings, the Gothic Collegiate Church, and the striking Grotte La Merveilleuse caves are also worth a visit.

Tervuren

On the outskirts of Brussels in Flemish Brabant is Tervuren. A leisurely stroll around Tervuren park (often called the Warande) and the arboretum is undoubtedly one of the best ways to spend a winter's day. The imposing neoclassical architecture of the Africa Museum, which examines Belgian's brutal colonisation of the Congo, overlooks the park's majestic statues, staircases and French-style gardens.

It's worth visiting Tervuren for the journey on tram 44 alone, which is said to be one of the best tram rides in the world and is famed for rolling past grand embassies and through leafy forests. Tempted? Read our full guide on how to spend a day out in Tervuren here.

Mechelen

Forget Ghent and Bruges: Mechelen is the place to be. Unlike its tourist-trap Flemish neighbours, this quaint city remains delightfully uncrowded despite boasting medieval churches, contemporary art and culture venues, great bars, restaurants and breweries. The Grote Markt hosts a market every Saturday, with local cheeses, smoked sausages, shrimps, oysters and Belgian bubbly on offer, while its nearby indoor counterpart Vleeshalle is a firm favourite among locals.

Wander around the historic town centre and find the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Grand Béguinage and the bell tower of Saint Rumbold's Cathedral with its spectacular views. The Hof van Busleyden museum is filled with priceless tapestries, sculptures and Flemish Masters, and surrounded by ornamental Renaissance gardens.

Head to the transformed 17th-century monastery Het Predikheren for art exhibitions, dance and music performances, comfy armchairs and coffee, or the intimate Michelin-starred Tinèlle, for a €53 three-course lunch. The holocaust museum Kazerne Dossin is also worth a visit and a poignant reminder of Mechelen's past, as it was used as a transit camp to deport Jewish, Roma and LGBTQ people to Nazi concentration camps.

The Belgian coast

Even on an overcast day, there's nothing quite like feeling a crisp sea breeze on your skin – and heading to the beach this time of year means you avoid all the summer crowds! Flanders boasts an impressive 13 seaside resorts, several of which have direct train connections from Brussels.

The well-known Ostend and Blankenberge are just over an hour away, but we recommend De Haan, dubbed the 'Belle Époque' resort for its 19th-century picturesque houses. De Haan is also home to Belgium's longest beach, stretching more than 12 kilometres in length and between 50 and 80 metres in depth. For those feeling more adventurous, why not check out the nudist beach, Bredene? Read our full guide to Belgium's best beach resorts here.

Kingdom of castles

Belgium might not be the first country that comes to mind when thinking of castles, but it is home to over 3,000 and holds the record for the largest number by square kilometres, making for another fun day trip from Brussels this holiday season. Beersel Castle, for instance, is located just 10km from Brussels and is one of the few structures that still looks like it did during the 15th century – a great option for history buffs.

Or if you are planning a day trip to Ghent, pay a visit to the Castle of the Counts (Gravensteen) – the medieval fortress right in the heart of the city centre with charming corridors, narrow tower stairs, high rooms, and real battlements. This one's worth a special mention, as it is the only remaining medieval castle in Flanders with an intact defence system. Read our full guide to Belgium's castles here.

Further afield

One of the best parts about living in Brussels is that it's in the heart of Europe, and all of its neighbouring countries are easily accessible by car or public transport. Make the most of its unique location and hop across the Belgian border for a day this festive season!

Lille, France

Sitting on the French border, Lille provides another picturesque day trip (even more so right now, as you can visit its twinkling Christmas market until 30 December!). Wander through the frosty cobbled streets filled with the enticing aromas of roasted chestnuts and pungent French cheese, and admire the colourful 17th-century Flemish façades and get a bird's-eye view of the giant Christmas tree from the top of the Ferris wheel.

Stop at the Vieille Bourse book market inside the courtyard of the old stock exchange, where secondhand book and print sellers set up their stalls beneath the 17th-century arcades. The Palais des Beaux-Arts is Lille's major art museum and one of the most important in France outside Paris, and the Citadel Park is the best place to enjoy a wintery walk and the city's vast green space. Don't leave without tasting the famous filled waffles (gaufres fourrées) at Meert.

Cologne, Germany

With its unique blend of historic and modern architecture due to heavy bombings during the Second World War and charming Old Town (Altstadt), this city has a huge amount to offer. As soon as you hop off the train, you'll be blown away by the iconic cathedral towering above you. The UNESCO World Heritage Site stands at a whopping 157 metres, and the more daring visitors can even climb the 533 steps to the top and enjoy the stunning panoramic views.

Art enthusiasts are also in luck here: just around the corner from the cathedral is Museum Ludwig, which boasts one of Europe's most renowned collections of modern and contemporary art. Highlights include works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Pablo Picasso, and the thought-provoking photography exhibitions. Finally, make sure to end the day with a crisp Kölsch – Cologne's local beer.

Maastricht, Netherlands

Maastricht is a charming and delightfully compact medieval city – and one of the Netherlands' hidden gems. Cross the River Meuse via the oldest bridge in the country: the arched St. Servaasbrug, which was built between 1280 and 1298 and leads to the city centre. Check out St. Jan Church and the UNESCO-recognised Basilica of Saint Servatius while on the historic Vrijthof square. Enjoy some people-watching and soaking up the vibrant atmosphere at one of the square's inviting bars and cafés, such as In Den Ouden Vogelstryus, which dates back to 1730!

You can't spend a day here without visiting the independent Dominicanen book shop: housed in a repurposed 13th-century Dominican church with towering Gothic arches and stained glass windows, this unique place is a literary haven like no other and a bibliophile's dream. Sip on a coffee at the in-house café while perusing your newly-bought books.

Related News