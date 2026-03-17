'Unprecedented' meningitis outbreak in the UK kills two young people

The outbreak happened in Canterbury, Kent. Credit: ABrocke/Wikipedia Commons

An "unprecedented" outbreak of meningococcal meningitis in Canterbury, England, has resulted in the deaths of two young people.

Most cases are linked to Club Chemistry, a nightclub frequented by Canterbury students, said UK Health Minister Wes Streeting on Tuesday. Around 700 doses of preventive antibiotics have been administered to individuals potentially exposed, he said, adding that the outbreak was "unprecedented".

So far, authorities have identified 15 cases of meningitis in the area. French authorities reported a case on Saturday involving an individual in France who had visited the University of Kent in Canterbury, according to the minister, without giving further details.

All 15 cases, reported since Friday, led to hospitalisations. Four infections, including the two fatal cases, are meningococcal group B strains, which are rare but severe.

The deceased include Juliette, an 18-year-old student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, and a 21-year-old University of Kent student.

Trish Mannes, deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the region, advised anyone who attended the nightclub between 5 and 7 March to seek preventive antibiotic treatment.

The nightclub’s owner estimated that around 2,000 people visited the venue during the three nights in question.

A targeted vaccination programme—first introduced in 2015 for infants—will also be launched for students living in University of Kent campus halls, the agency confirmed.

Questions have arisen about the speed and communication of health authorities’ response to the outbreak. On Tuesday, Streeting defended the UKHSA, stating that it had acted “as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

Bacterial meningitis is rarer than viral meningitis but can be fatal if untreated, often leading to high mortality rates and significant risks of long-term complications even with medical intervention.

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