Ambulances set on fire in London - Police investigates antisemitic motives

Illustrative image of UK police officers. Credit: Canva

Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community service in Golders Green, London, were set on fire overnight, prompting evacuations of nearby homes, local police have confirmed.

No injuries were reported, and the fires were quickly extinguished, according to the London Police Commissioner.

Investigators are working to determine whether the incident constitutes an antisemitic hate crime. While no arrests have been made, the police have identified three potential suspects.

The fire caused explosions of gas cylinders, shattering windows in a nearby apartment building. Police have announced increased patrols in the area and called on witnesses to come forward.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis condemned the attack on X, calling it a "particularly sickening assault" on volunteers dedicated to saving lives, regardless of religious background. He emphasised the need for unity against hate and intimidation amidst a global rise in such violent attacks on Jewish communities.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also denounced the attack, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community. "Antisemitism has no place in our society," he stated on X.

Related News