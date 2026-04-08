'A step back from the brink': EU welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Credit: Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Belga

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, has welcomed a ceasefire between Iran and the United States announced overnight, describing it as an opportunity for lasting diplomacy and a "step back from the brink after weeks of escalation".

The two-week ceasefire agreement aims to defuse threats, halt missile exchanges, restore maritime traffic, and create a diplomatic pathway for a long-term resolution, Kallas stated on social media. She also called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Kallas acknowledged the role played by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, in brokering the agreement and expressed the EU’s readiness to support further mediation efforts.

Kallas is due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and Thursday, where she will meet the minister of Foreign Affairs and the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Belgium's Foreign minister, Maxime Prévot, is also due to visit the Middle East this week.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the announcement, describing it as bringing "much-needed de-escalation". "Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue," she posted on X. "We will continue coordinating with our partners to this end."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa also welcomed the ceasefire. Costa urged all parties to honour the terms of the agreement to secure lasting peace in the region.

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