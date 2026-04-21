Ukrainian billionaire buys most expensive property ever sold

The construction site of the new 'Mareterra' district during its inauguration in Monaco in December 2024. Credit: Valery Hache/AFP via Belga

A Ukrainian billionaire has bought a luxury apartment in Monaco for €471 million, making it the most expensive property ever sold, according to Bloomberg.

The apartment spans five floors in Mareterra, a newly developed neighbourhood in the principality favoured by the ultra-wealthy.

It features 21 rooms, a private swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and eight parking spaces, with a living area totalling approximately 2,500 square metres, excluding its balconies and terraces overlooking the Mediterranean.

The sale was finalised in 2024, as confirmed by cadastral records and documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The buyer is Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, whose holding company SCM acknowledged the purchase without disclosing the exact price.

With the €471 million price tag, the property dwarfs recent record sales, including a villa in London’s posh Chelsea neighbourhood sold for nearly €300 million and a penthouse in New York that fetched around €205 million.

The deal was reportedly struck prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Akhmetov, whose net worth exceeds $7 billion according to Bloomberg, made his fortune in metallurgy, mining, and energy sectors. He also owns an extensive real estate portfolio, which includes the historic villa Les Cèdres on the French Riviera, once owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.

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