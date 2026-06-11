Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, targets two ships after US strikes

Iranians swim at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz, In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on 1 June, 2026. Credit: Amirhossein Khorgooei / ISNA / AFP / Belga

The Iranian military announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, warning that any vessel passing through would be targeted. The country's navy stated it had already struck two ships attempting to cross the vital maritime passage.

Iran's top military officials declared the strait "completely closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships", in response to recent US airstrikes against Iran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iranian state television and the Mehr news agency reported that the navy had attacked "two ships illegally attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz".

The naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard, Iran's elite military division, stated that the closure would remain "until further notice" and directly accused the United States of repeatedly violating a ceasefire agreement.

In a warning issued via state media, the Revolutionary Guard urged vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to remain at their current locations, stating that "any approach toward the Strait of Hormuz will be regarded as cooperation with the enemy".

The announcement came in the wake of fresh US strikes on Wednesday night. The escalation was reportedly ordered by US President Donald Trump, who accused Tehran of "mocking" the United States.

Iranian media reported explosions at multiple locations in the southern region near the strait, including Qeshm Island, Minab, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas port.

According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the strikes conducted overnight targeted Iranian defence installations, ground control stations, and radar facilities in the strategic area.

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