'High level of mistrust': Over half of Belgians see US as an adversary

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Half of Belgians see the United States, Europe's traditional ally, as an adversary. Only 10% still see the Americans as allies, according to an annual survey by VRT, De Standaard and RTBF.

This is the first time that international security has featured so extensively in the survey. The researchers are therefore unable to draw comparisons with previous years, but they assume this represents a drastic change.

"We note that there is a particularly high level of mistrust," said political scientist Stefaan Walgrave (University of Antwerp), who helped conduct the survey.

The survey was carried out in March, just after the start of the American and Israeli attacks on Iran. The consequences of this, such as higher energy prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, were major news stories at the time. This may have played a role.

China is viewed as an adversary less often than the US. Around 40%-44% of Belgians see the country as an adversary.

On home soil, Belgians feel relatively safe. A small minority (12% in Flanders, 21% in Wallonia) believe that Belgium would be directly attacked militarily.

Belgians are not turning their backs on the European Union or NATO. Although there is mistrust of the largest partner (the US), 80% believe that under no circumstances should Belgium leave the treaty organisation.

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