Gaza reporter files complaint against Belgian-Israeli sniper from Uccle

"Innocent people die while the world watches without acting. I witness indescribable tragedies and continue reporting to make the world hear the voice of pain. Wars leave deep scars on the innocent, and I witness this daily." Ahmed Lahlou posted on Instagram. Credit: @Ahmed Lehlou on Instagram.

A Palestinian journalist has filed a lawsuit in Belgium against an Israeli sniper unit that he says repeatedly targeted him while reporting in Gaza.

According to De Morgen and Le Soir, Mohamed Alhelou has joined legal proceedings linked to an ongoing investigation into a Belgian-Israeli sniper from Uccle.

The case centres on A.B., a Belgian-Israeli dual-national who became the subject of a criminal investigation opened by a Brussels examining magistrate in October 2025.

Investigators are examining allegations that he may have been involved in war crimes while serving with the Israeli military in Gaza.

Alhelou, 24, says he came under sniper fire while reporting near the Nasser Hospital. Wearing a bulletproof vest marked "Press", he claims he was shot at three times and that one bullet struck his protective equipment.

The journalist later left Gaza and travelled to Europe.

In his complaint, Alhelou alleges that an Israeli sniper unit positioned around the hospital fired on civilians attempting to enter the medical facility, as well as doctors and journalists working in the area.

A second complaint has been filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation, founded by Dyab Abou Jahjah.

According to the foundation, the snipers involved belonged to the Refaim unit, an elite Israeli military unit sometimes referred to as the "Ghost Unit". Media reports in 2024 identified A.B. as having served in that unit.

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