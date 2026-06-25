Trump tells Rutte that NATO countries have 'let down' the United States

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump. Credit: Martijn Beekman/Belga

Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that NATO countries had “let down” the United States during its conflict with Iran, speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

The US president stated in the Oval Office that if the alliance had a different secretary general, there might not even have been a meeting. “To be honest with you, because we were let down,” he told reporters.

He remarked that while the United States did not need NATO’s assistance during the conflict, it would have been preferable if member countries had expressed a desire to help. “It would’ve been nice for them to say, ‘We’d like to help,'” he commented.

Trump emphasised that his primary demand from NATO countries was loyalty. “We don’t need their money or anything else,” he said, urging members to offer support or, as he phrased it, “give us a little help, give us a little kiss.”

The president singled out Spain for criticism, calling its performance “terrible,” and expressed disappointment in Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France for their perceived lack of support.

In contrast, Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his restraint during the conflict, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Erdogan is a great leader, a very strong individual,” he said, adding that Erdogan, Xi, and Putin had respected his request to remain uninvolved in the war.

“It was quite extraordinary,” Trump said, referring to their actions. “You might think Vladimir had other things on his mind, but they all stayed out.”

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