US failure to gain control of Greenland is a 'big problem', says Trump at NATO meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump. Credit: Martijn Beekman/Belga

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was frustrated by his failure to gain control of Greenland, calling it a “big problem” as he opened a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Speaking to reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US President said he was unhappy with the alliance over “what it has done with Greenland”.

“Greenland is very important for the United States, but it is not important for Denmark,” he said of the Danish autonomous territory.

During the same exchange, Trump also launched a sharp attack on Spain, describing the country as a “lost cause”.

He said the United States would “stop all trade” with Madrid and again accused Spain of failing to contribute enough to NATO defence spending.

Rutte, however, defended Spain, pointing to the “big step” it had made last year in increasing its military spending.

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