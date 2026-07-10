Eight men face life in prison over foiled White House birthday attack

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Belga / AFP

Eight men have been charged over an alleged plot to attack Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebration at the White House and the UFC mixed martial arts event held alongside it, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted the men on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, to commit murder on federal property and to kill a federal official. If convicted, they face life imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, the group planned to launch explosive-laden drones near the MMA venue to trigger an evacuation, creating an opportunity for snipers to shoot senior officials attending the event.

Authorities had previously announced the arrest of seven suspects. An eighth man, aged 21 and accused of being due to act as a sniper, was arrested this week in West Virginia.

The event, organised by the UFC, took place on 14 June in a specially built arena near the White House. Donald Trump attended alongside members of his family, several government officials and more than 4,000 guests.

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