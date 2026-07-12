World Cup: England defeats Norway and advances to semifinals

Norway's forward, number nine Erling Braut Haaland reacts to England's defender number two Ezri Konsa during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 11, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time on Saturday in Miami, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice to send the Three Lions into the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

In humid conditions, England overturned the match after trailing and secured their place in the last four thanks to Bellingham’s decisive double.

The result ends Norway’s finest World Cup run. In their previous three appearances, the most recent in 1998, the Scandinavian side had never won a knockout match.

Driven in particular by their attacking threat, Stale Solbakken’s team upset the established order during the tournament and emerged as one of its surprise heavyweights.

For England, the victory marks a return to the World Cup semi-finals, as in 2018, 1990 and 1966.

Having lost at that stage on their two most recent appearances, the English must win one more match to keep alive hopes of lifting a first world title since their home triumph 60 years ago.

Their next opponents will be Argentina, who won over Switzerland 3-1.

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