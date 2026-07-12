At least one Belgian has lost his life in the fires in Andalusia

Credit: Belga

A 63-year-old Belgian man has died in the wildfires raging in Andalusia, Reuters reports.

The man lived in the mountain village of Bédar, in the Almería province.

He was among a group of neighbours who tried to escape on Thursday as the flames advanced. They were overtaken by the fire.

In total, 12 people died while attempting to flee the blaze near Bédar.

The victim’s son said local authorities had failed to give residents clear instructions or information.

“The people who died did not refuse to follow orders; there were no orders,” he said. “No information was provided.”

Local authorities said police officers had gone door to door to give instructions to residents.

Bédar’s mayor said he had told the group that included the Belgian victim to remain indoors.

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