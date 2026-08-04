Two young hikers struck by lightning in the French Pyrenees

A mountain range in the French Alps. Credit: Valerian Guillot

Two young hikers were struck by lightning during a trek in the French Pyrenees on Monday and taken to hospital, one of them after suffering cardiac arrest.

According to a source close to the investigation, one of the victims was a 14-year-old boy who went into cardiac arrest after being hit.

He and the other victim, a 21-year-old man, were both taken to hospital.

The pair were part of a group of about 15 people caught in a thunderstorm at around 15:30 in the commune of Cauterets.

The public prosecutor’s office in Tarbes has opened an investigation.

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