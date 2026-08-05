UFO disrupts traffic at German airport on Tuesday night

Leipzig airport by night. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Air traffic at Leipzig-Halle Airport in eastern Germany was temporarily suspended overnight after an unidentified flying object was reported and a suspicious object was found near the southern runway, Saxony police said on Wednesday.

Several cargo flights and one passenger flight were diverted after the incident, which began at about 23:40 on Tuesday, according to the authorities.

Police described it as a security-related incident. An unknown object was reportedly seen before another object was discovered in the area of the southern runway.

Operations in the northern part of the airport resumed early on Wednesday morning. The southern runway, near the cargo area, remained closed while the investigation continued.

The suspicious object was found close to the southern runway and examined by police, who deployed a bomb disposal robot.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the unidentified flying object and the suspicious object are connected.

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