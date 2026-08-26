Mudslide in Nepal: Around 15 Belgian tourists believed to be in the affected region

Belgian flag. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Around 15 Belgian tourists are believed to be in the region of Nepal where a mudslide killed several people on Wednesday morning. Belgium’s Foreign Ministry says it has no information so far about any Belgian fatalities.

The mudslide struck at about 10:30 local time near the border post at Gyirong, in southern Tibet in the Himalayas. The crossing is a major route between China and Nepal.

Local authorities said there were many casualties and that a large number of people were missing, including more than 300 tourists.

Belgium’s Foreign Ministry said it was not currently aware of any Belgian victims. Around 70 Belgians are registered as living in Nepal, and data from the Travellers Online service suggests that about 15 Belgian tourists are also in the affected region.

One Belgian national has contacted the ministry. That person is safe and is receiving “the best possible assistance”, the ministry said.

The ministry is closely monitoring the situation. It advised travellers to consult the travel advice on its website, register with Travellers Online and follow instructions from local authorities.

It said travellers are strongly advised to exercise caution and stay away from rivers, bridges and low-lying areas.

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